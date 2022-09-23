Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Shares Up 1.5%

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. 26,145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,114,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARVL. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Arrival from $12.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Arrival from $12.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Get Arrival alerts:

Arrival Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrival

About Arrival

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arrival by 154.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 17,489 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrival in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Arrival in the 4th quarter worth about $3,710,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrival in the 4th quarter worth about $1,855,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Arrival by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,371,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,353,000 after purchasing an additional 14,836,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.