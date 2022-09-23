Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Shares Up 1.5%

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. 26,145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,114,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARVL. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Arrival from $12.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Arrival from $12.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.
Arrival Stock Up 1.3 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.00.
Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.
