ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.50

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 23506 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,700 ($20.54) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ASOS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,921.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.83.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

