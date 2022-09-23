Asset Management Resources LLC Has $4.09 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Asset Management Resources LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,591 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Asset Management Resources LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Asset Management Resources LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGK. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $3.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.58. The company had a trading volume of 39,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,038. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $174.24 and a one year high of $266.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.18.

