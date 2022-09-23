Asset Management Resources LLC Raises Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Asset Management Resources LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,668 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises about 0.5% of Asset Management Resources LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Asset Management Resources LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 12.0% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 29,105 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Applied Materials by 7.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 152,114 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,839,000 after purchasing an additional 10,665 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Applied Materials by 3.5% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,001 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in Applied Materials by 6.5% in the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 79,350 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

Applied Materials Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $2.12 on Friday, hitting $82.92. The stock had a trading volume of 287,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,708,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.20 and its 200-day moving average is $107.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.67 and a 52-week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.