Asset Management Resources LLC Sells 126 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Asset Management Resources LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,566,600. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $154.01 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.22.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

