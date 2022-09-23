Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.40

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.40 and traded as low as $11.04. Atlantia shares last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 23,088 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Atlantia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 13,000 kilometers of toll motorways. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

