Atlas Brown Inc. Buys 10,403 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,206 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,403 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Comcast by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.71. 1,656,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,078,204. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.73 and its 200-day moving average is $41.37. The company has a market cap of $139.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.96.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Vertical Research cut Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

