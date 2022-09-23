Atlas Brown Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $3.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,217. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.31. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $139.96 and a 1-year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

