Atlas Brown Inc. Has $3.06 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Atlas Brown Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.40. The stock had a trading volume of 367,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,305. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.87. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.62 and a twelve month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

