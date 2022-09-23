AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SWS Partners purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $15.89. 1,477,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,460,580. The stock has a market cap of $113.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.03.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.41.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.