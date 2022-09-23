AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Lifted by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 932,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 138,317 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 0.4% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $19,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.90. 951,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,460,580. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $113.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.41.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.