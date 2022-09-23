Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Trading Down 3.6%

Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 741 ($8.95) and last traded at GBX 755 ($9.12). 335,071 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 207,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 783 ($9.46).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Auction Technology Group from GBX 1,268 ($15.32) to GBX 1,118 ($13.51) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

The stock has a market cap of £909.96 million and a P/E ratio of 10,785.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 887.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 928.27.

Auction Technology Group plc operates marketplaces and a proprietary auction platform primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewellery, furniture, fine art, decorative art, classic cars, collectables, and fashion products; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries for used in laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, oil and gas, real estate, construction, agriculture, plastic moulding, metalworking, woodworking, and food and beverage production industries; and electronics, apparel, homeware, and furniture products.

