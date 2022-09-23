AurusDeFi Price Tops $1.74 (AWX)

AurusDeFi (AWX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 23rd. AurusDeFi has a total market cap of $4.87 million and $11,238.00 worth of AurusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AurusDeFi coin can now be purchased for $1.74 or 0.00009271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AurusDeFi has traded up 23.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AurusDeFi Profile

AurusDeFi was first traded on February 25th, 2021. AurusDeFi’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,797,991 coins. AurusDeFi’s official website is aurus.io. AurusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @AurusOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AurusDeFi is https://reddit.com/r/Aurus.

AurusDeFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurus is embracing the concept of DeFi to disrupt the precious metals industry. The firm has built a truly decentralised platform that allows companies like refineries, distributors and vaults to autonomously tokenise precious metals. The ingenious part of the Aurus system is their revenue-sharing token, AurusDeFi (AWX), which enables holders to earn a share of the platform’s revenues.​”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AurusDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AurusDeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AurusDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

