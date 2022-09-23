AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Raised to $2,400.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stephens to $2,400.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AZO. MKM Partners started coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $2,350.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,356.53.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,082.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $1,634.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2,362.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,185.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,096.21.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $35.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AutoZone will post 122.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,680,000 after acquiring an additional 15,922 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,904,000 after buying an additional 73,582 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,678,000 after buying an additional 16,973 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in AutoZone by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 737,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,438,000 after purchasing an additional 19,083 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in AutoZone by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

