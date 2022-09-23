Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Bought by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 113.9% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 131.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 240.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of AVY traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,203. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.54. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $151.62 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.27. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.75% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVY. StockNews.com raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.57.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

