Avon Protection (OTCMKTS:AVNBF) Shares Up 7.8%

Shares of Avon Protection plc (OTCMKTS:AVNBF – Get Rating) shot up 7.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 11.50 and last traded at 11.50. 700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at 10.67.

Avon Protection Stock Up 7.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is 11.96.

About Avon Protection

(Get Rating)

Avon Protection plc designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Protection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Protection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.