Axion (AXN) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $14.46 Million

Axion (AXN) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Axion has a market capitalization of $14.46 million and $10,874.00 worth of Axion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Axion has traded up 38.4% against the US dollar. One Axion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Axion

Axion launched on December 17th, 2020. Axion’s total supply is 114,271,291,672 coins. The official website for Axion is axion.network. Axion’s official Twitter account is @axion_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axion is https://reddit.com/r/AXION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Axion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axion is an emerging global monetary system, designed to increase the purchasing power of the ecosystem participants. This is unlike traditional monetary policy where mass-inflation is used to primarily fund corporate bailouts. When new currency is added to the ecosystem, and a negligible amount of it goes to the people, the purchasing power of the population diminishes significantly year-over-year. Axion changes this oligarchy dynamic by generating interest daily directly to the network participants through fixed inflation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

