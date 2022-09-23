AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Plans $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th.

AXIS Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. AXIS Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 23.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AXIS Capital to earn $7.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $51.83 on Friday. AXIS Capital has a twelve month low of $44.49 and a twelve month high of $61.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 11.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AXS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at $366,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

