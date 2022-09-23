Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.56.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $52.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.91 and a 200 day moving average of $39.70. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $71.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $135,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 26.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 549.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after purchasing an additional 319,200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 59.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.