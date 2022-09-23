AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $37.94

Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.94 and last traded at $37.94, with a volume of 484 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZZ has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of AZZ from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

AZZ Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $943.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.47 and its 200-day moving average is $44.31.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $314.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.92 million. AZZ had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.49 per share, with a total value of $212,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,246,669.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZZ

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AZZ during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in AZZ during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in AZZ by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AZZ by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in AZZ during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZZ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

Further Reading

