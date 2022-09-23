Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Major Shareholder Kwok Hang Ng Sells 2,000 Shares

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.01, for a total value of 10,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 374,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 1,873,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kwok Hang Ng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 21st, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.13, for a total value of 10,260.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.35, for a total value of 12,700.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.12, for a total transaction of 12,240.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.73, for a total transaction of 13,460.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 7.67, for a total transaction of 15,340.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 7.49, for a total value of 14,980.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 7.35, for a total transaction of 14,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 7.51, for a total transaction of 15,020.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 7.00, for a total transaction of 14,000.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.83, for a total transaction of 13,660.00.

Backblaze Stock Performance

Shares of BLZE traded up 0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 5.04. 72,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.77 million and a P/E ratio of -3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Backblaze, Inc. has a 12-month low of 4.81 and a 12-month high of 36.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 6.27 and a 200-day moving average price of 7.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Backblaze

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.30 by -0.07. Backblaze had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 62.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at $3,374,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Backblaze by 269.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 301,271 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Backblaze by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the 1st quarter worth about $620,000. 10.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Backblaze Company Profile

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

