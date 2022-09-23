BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Receives $851.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $851.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAESY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 950 ($11.48) to GBX 960 ($11.60) in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BAE Systems

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAESY. Altrius Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in BAE Systems during the second quarter worth $5,561,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 53.3% during the second quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 259,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 90,355 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the first quarter worth $2,343,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,484,000 after purchasing an additional 61,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 167,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 28,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

BAE Systems Company Profile

OTCMKTS BAESY opened at $36.27 on Friday. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

(Get Rating)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.