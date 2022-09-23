Ball (NYSE:BALL) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.66% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Ball from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ball from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ball from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.
Ball Price Performance
Shares of Ball stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.27. 101,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,126,700. Ball has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $97.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.63.
About Ball
Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ball (BALL)
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
- Will Crowdstrike Get A Boost From Increased EPS Guidance?
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.