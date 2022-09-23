Ball (NYSE:BALL) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.66% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Ball from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ball from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ball from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

Shares of Ball stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.27. 101,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,126,700. Ball has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $97.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.63.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). Ball had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ball will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

