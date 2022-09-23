Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 1.0% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 85,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 7,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 12,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

NYSE:BAC traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.34. 933,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,124,100. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

