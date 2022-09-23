Bank of America Increases ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $140.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $121.79.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE COP opened at $110.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $62.25 and a 1-year high of $124.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.42 and a 200-day moving average of $101.24. The company has a market cap of $142.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

