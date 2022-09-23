Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd.

Bank of South Carolina has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Bank of South Carolina stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $16.69. 1,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,497. The company has a market capitalization of $92.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.45. Bank of South Carolina has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $21.04.

Bank of South Carolina ( NASDAQ:BKSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 12.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of South Carolina in the first quarter worth $222,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. 7.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

