Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd.
Bank of South Carolina has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years.
Bank of South Carolina Price Performance
Shares of Bank of South Carolina stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $16.69. 1,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,497. The company has a market capitalization of $92.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.45. Bank of South Carolina has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $21.04.
Institutional Trading of Bank of South Carolina
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of South Carolina in the first quarter worth $222,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. 7.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Bank of South Carolina
Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of South Carolina (BKSC)
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
- Will Crowdstrike Get A Boost From Increased EPS Guidance?
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.