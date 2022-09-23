Barclays Cuts Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Price Target to SEK 125

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from SEK 135 to SEK 125 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Castellum AB (publ) Stock Performance

CWQXF stock remained flat at $13.32 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average is $18.03. Castellum AB has a 52 week low of $13.32 and a 52 week high of $27.96.

Castellum AB (publ) Company Profile

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

