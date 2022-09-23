Barclays Cuts Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Price Target to SEK 125

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from SEK 135 to SEK 125 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.
Castellum AB (publ) Stock Performance
CWQXF stock remained flat at $13.32 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average is $18.03. Castellum AB has a 52 week low of $13.32 and a 52 week high of $27.96.
Castellum AB (publ) Company Profile
