Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 616.83 ($7.45).

BDEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 427 ($5.16) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Barratt Developments to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 790 ($9.55) to GBX 459 ($5.55) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 610 ($7.37) to GBX 530 ($6.40) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 835 ($10.09) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Barratt Developments Stock Performance

Barratt Developments stock opened at GBX 415.36 ($5.02) on Friday. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of GBX 393.05 ($4.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 765.14 ($9.25). The company has a market capitalization of £4.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 823.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 456.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 485.47.

Barratt Developments Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Barratt Developments

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 25.70 ($0.31) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $11.20. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 415 ($5.01) per share, with a total value of £4,980 ($6,017.40). In other news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe bought 1,200 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 415 ($5.01) per share, with a total value of £4,980 ($6,017.40). Also, insider Mike Scott bought 4,500 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 415 ($5.01) per share, with a total value of £18,675 ($22,565.25).

About Barratt Developments

(Get Rating)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.