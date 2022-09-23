Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.48

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.48 and last traded at $14.53, with a volume of 227239 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOLD. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.63.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 99.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 91.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 73,357 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.