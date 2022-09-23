Barton Investment Management Has $24.66 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Barton Investment Management grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 5.0% of Barton Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $24,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in PayPal by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,932,000 after purchasing an additional 337,048 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in PayPal by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,283,000 after acquiring an additional 307,481 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after purchasing an additional 121,831 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $1.50 on Friday, reaching $86.16. The company had a trading volume of 386,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,510,406. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.61. The firm has a market cap of $99.64 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $279.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of PayPal to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PayPal to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.23.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

