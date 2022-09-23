Barton Investment Management Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Barton Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.5% of Barton Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 169,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,851,000 after purchasing an additional 25,094 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 75,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded down $5.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.45. 236,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,475,003. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.67 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

