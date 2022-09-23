Barton Investment Management Sells 14,250 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Barton Investment Management trimmed its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,269 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 14,250 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts accounts for approximately 2.5% of Barton Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $12,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth about $379,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 12.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,146 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 88.8% during the second quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 14,526 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 29.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of EA traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.33. 58,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,764. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $146.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.22.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.05%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. MKM Partners downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $1,006,795.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,478.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total value of $96,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,514 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,342.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $1,006,795.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,478.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,901 shares of company stock valued at $12,015,172. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

