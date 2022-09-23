BasketDAO Trading Up 16.5% Over Last 7 Days (BASK)

BasketDAO (BASK) traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One BasketDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00002934 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BasketDAO has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar. BasketDAO has a market cap of $55,999.00 and approximately $35,296.00 worth of BasketDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BasketDAO

BasketDAO’s genesis date was March 25th, 2021. BasketDAO’s total supply is 100,000 coins. BasketDAO’s official Twitter account is @BasketDAOOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. BasketDAO’s official website is basketdao.org/BMI.

Buying and Selling BasketDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “The project aims to create efficient token baskets which allow investors to gain exposure to multiple tokens at once. These are similar to ETFs in traditional finance, and each will have its own mandate.”

