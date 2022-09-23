Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.00

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.09, with a volume of 884288 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.73.
BAYRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €75.00 ($76.53) to €80.00 ($81.63) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €75.00 ($76.53) to €79.00 ($80.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €87.00 ($88.78) to €80.00 ($81.63) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.
The stock has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.49.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.
