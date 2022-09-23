BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $41.30

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $41.30 and last traded at $41.30, with a volume of 1467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.75.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from €88.00 ($89.80) to €80.00 ($81.63) in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

BE Semiconductor Industries Trading Down 7.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.34.

BE Semiconductor Industries ( OTCMKTS:BESIY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $227.96 million during the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 47.26%.

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

