Beacon (BECN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $77.00

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Over the last week, Beacon has traded 21.8% higher against the dollar. Beacon has a market capitalization of $865,939.76 and approximately $77.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0268 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00160971 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Mirai (MIRAI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000148 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kemacoin (KEMA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Beacon

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins and its circulating supply is 32,280,165 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org.

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

