Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) were down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €37.67 ($38.44) and last traded at €37.69 ($38.46). Approximately 250,562 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 362% from the average daily volume of 54,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at €38.66 ($39.45).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BC8 has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €40.50 ($41.33) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($57.14) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($59.18) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($47.96) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Bechtle alerts:

Bechtle Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €41.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of €42.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69.

Bechtle Company Profile

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.