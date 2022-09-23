Belo Sun Mining (OTC:BSXGF) Trading 3.7% Higher

Belo Sun Mining Corp (OTC:BSXGF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 248,475 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 491,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.
Belo Sun Mining Trading Down 4.1 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.22.
Belo Sun Mining Company Profile
Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship property is its 100% interest in the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of four mining concession applications, 11 exploration permits, and 63 exploration permits extension submitted covering a total area of 175,498 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Belo Sun Mining (BSXGF)
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- Will Crowdstrike Get A Boost From Increased EPS Guidance?
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for Belo Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belo Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.