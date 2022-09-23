Benchmark Lowers MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target to $145.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Benchmark from $172.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MKSI. StockNews.com lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered MKS Instruments from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $160.63.

Shares of MKSI opened at $85.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.03. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $181.03.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.55 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.84%.

In other news, Director Peter Cannone III bought 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.06 per share, with a total value of $30,015.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,228.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 869.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 3,190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

