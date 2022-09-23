Bens Creek Group (LON:BEN) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Bens Creek Group Plc (LON:BEN – Get Rating) rose 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 35 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 34.50 ($0.42). Approximately 838,463 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,913,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33 ($0.40).

Bens Creek Group Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.97. The company has a market capitalization of £127.30 million and a P/E ratio of 690.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 35.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 64.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David Harris bought 69,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £25,139.52 ($30,376.41).

About Bens Creek Group

Bens Creek Group PLC owns and operates a metallurgical coal mines in North America. It owns the Ben's Creek mining project located in West Virginia, the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Charleston, West Virginia.

Further Reading

