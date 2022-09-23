Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.45

Shares of Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 12941 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.
Benson Hill Trading Down 5.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44.
Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $110.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.77 million. Benson Hill had a negative net margin of 43.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Benson Hill, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benson Hill
About Benson Hill
Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.
Featured Stories
