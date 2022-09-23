Berenberg Bank Analysts Give FedEx (NYSE:FDX) a $200.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $318.00 to $243.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $238.30.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $154.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx has a 1-year low of $150.34 and a 1-year high of $266.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.17%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More

