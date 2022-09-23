Berkeley Energia (LON:BKY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.40

Berkeley Energia Limited (LON:BKY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.40 ($0.26) and traded as low as GBX 18.10 ($0.22). Berkeley Energia shares last traded at GBX 19 ($0.23), with a volume of 25,873 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £79.35 million and a P/E ratio of 205.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,657.10, a current ratio of 35.87 and a quick ratio of 35.87.

Berkeley Energia Limited engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Spain. It primarily holds interest in the Salamanca project located in western Spain. The company was formerly known as Berkeley Energy Limited and changed its name to Berkeley Energia Limited in November 2015.

