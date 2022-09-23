Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €33.60 ($34.29) and last traded at €33.95 ($34.64). 1,459 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 14,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at €34.25 ($34.95).
Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is €35.78 and its 200-day moving average is €39.89. The stock has a market cap of $344.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.60.
Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft provides engineering services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. The Digital Engineering segments designs vehicle components for interior, exterior, powertrain, chassis, or body, as well as the development of complete vehicles, including numerical analysis.
