Billington (LON:BILN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $218.32

Shares of Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 218.32 ($2.64) and traded as low as GBX 181.10 ($2.19). Billington shares last traded at GBX 185 ($2.24), with a volume of 2,760 shares.

Billington Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of £25.09 million and a P/E ratio of 18,500.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 192.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 217.96.

Insider Transactions at Billington

In other news, insider Mark Smith sold 2,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.61), for a total transaction of £4,961.52 ($5,995.07).

Billington Company Profile

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, fabricates, and installs bespoke steel staircases, balustrade systems, and secondary steelwork. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; protection and fall prevention systems; complex steel structures primarily for the construction and rail infrastructure markets; and site hoarding solutions.

