Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Shares Down 15.7%

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Rating) shares were down 15.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $434.73 and last traded at $437.43. Approximately 1,425 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17,493% from the average daily volume of 8 shares. The stock had previously closed at $518.95.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $510.33 and its 200-day moving average is $525.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 67.66%.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

