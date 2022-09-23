Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $475.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bio-Techne news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total transaction of $751,203.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,939.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bio-Techne Trading Down 2.0 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $290.22 on Friday. Bio-Techne has a fifty-two week low of $287.90 and a fifty-two week high of $543.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.98.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.34%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

