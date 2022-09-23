Birdchain Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $28,873.00 (BIRD)

Birdchain (BIRD) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Birdchain has a total market capitalization of $139,301.91 and approximately $28,873.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Birdchain coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Birdchain has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005181 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,305.74 or 1.00000046 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007042 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00058268 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005973 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00069119 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005181 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001997 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00077516 BTC.

Birdchain Profile

Birdchain (CRYPTO:BIRD) is a coin. Its launch date was October 16th, 2021. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,797,494 coins. Birdchain’s official website is www.birdchainapp.com. The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Birdchain is medium.com/@birdchain_io. Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Birdchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Birdchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Birdchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

