Bitcoin Asset (BTA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $686,888.00

Bitcoin Asset (BTA) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Bitcoin Asset has a total market cap of $686,888.00 and $11,429.00 worth of Bitcoin Asset was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Asset has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Asset coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000338 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00021976 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00285196 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001048 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00017249 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About Bitcoin Asset

Bitcoin Asset is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Asset’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,520,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Asset is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoinasset and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Asset’s official Twitter account is @Bata_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Asset Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team Discord | Facebook | Instagram Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Asset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Asset should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Asset using one of the exchanges listed above.

