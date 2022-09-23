BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Research Coverage Started at ThinkEquity

ThinkEquity began coverage on shares of BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

BK Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BKTI stock opened at $2.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.20. BK Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative return on equity of 35.60% and a negative net margin of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $12.11 million during the quarter.

BK Technologies Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. BK Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BK Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 345,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 33,750 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BK Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $2,574,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BK Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 33,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems.

